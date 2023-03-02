TD Bank Group reports $1.58B first-quarter profit, down from year ago

·1 min read

TORONTO — TD Bank Group reported a first-quarter profit of $1.58 billion, down from $3.73 billion a year earlier, as it took a number of one-time charges including the cost to settle a lawsuit related to the Stanford Financial Group Ponzi scheme.

The bank says the profit amounted to 82 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, down from $2.02 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled $12.23 billion, up from $11.28 billion a year earlier.

Provisions for credit losses amounted to $690 million, up from $72 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, TD says it earned $2.23 per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of $2.08 per diluted share in its first quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $2.20 per share, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TD)

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Europe inflation eases slightly but consumer pain persists

    FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation eased only slightly in the 20 countries that use the euro currency as the pain from higher costs for food and fuel persists and gives the European Central Bank no reason to slow interest rate increases aimed at getting prices back under control. The consumer price index reached 8.5% in February compared with a year earlier, a drop from 8.6% in January, the European Union's statistics agency Eurostat said Thursday. The figure was higher than analysts' expectati

  • First Horizon flags regulatory delay to TD Bank's $13.4 bln takeover

    Canadian lender Toronto-Dominion Bank's $13.4 billion acquisition of First Horizon Corp may get delayed further due to pending regulatory approvals, the U.S. bank said in a filing on Wednesday. First Horizon informed that TD has initiated discussions with it on further extending the deadline for closing the transaction. Still, First Horizon is yet to confirm of TD satisfying all regulatory requirements for the pending deal.

  • Canadian Natural Resources reports Q4 profit down from year ago, raises dividend

    CALGARY — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. raised its quarterly dividend as it reported its fourth-quarter profit fell compared with a year earlier. The company says it will pay a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per share, up from 85 cents per share. The increased payment came as Canadian Natural says it earned $1.52 billion or $1.36 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from $2.53 billion or $2.14 per diluted share in the last three months of 2021. Production in the quarter averag

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are Warren Buffett's 3 reasons for why he believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • 1 Oversold Dividend Stock (With a 7% Yield) I’d Buy Today

    Income-seeking investors can consider buying shares of Freehold Royalties, a company that pays a monthly dividend with a yield of 6.9%. The post 1 Oversold Dividend Stock (With a 7% Yield) I’d Buy Today appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • TFSA Investors: 2 of My Favourite Canadian Stocks to Buy in 2023

    Investors looking to buy stocks for their TFSA in 2023 can consider buying shares of Canadian Natural Resources. The post TFSA Investors: 2 of My Favourite Canadian Stocks to Buy in 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Warren Buffett blasted earnings manipulation as 'disgusting' in his annual letter. Here's what he meant, and how GE legend Jack Welch ties into it.

    Buffett despises company bosses who use restructuring charges, merger accounting, and other tools to alter their financials and mislead investors.

  • Don’t Wait for a Market Bottom: These 2 Wealth-Building Stocks Are on Sale Now

    These solid wealth-building stocks are suitable for investors from all walks of life. One offers a bigger bargain than the other. The post Don’t Wait for a Market Bottom: These 2 Wealth-Building Stocks Are on Sale Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Better Buy: CP Rail vs Enbridge Stock?

    CP Rail and Enbridge are TSX blue-chip stocks that investors should consider scooping up if they fall further. The post Better Buy: CP Rail vs Enbridge Stock? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Oversold and Undervalued: 2 Canadian Stocks to Keep a Close Eye on

    Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) and Cargojet (TSX:CJT) are promising mid-cap stocks that are oversold and incredibly cheap for value investors. The post Oversold and Undervalued: 2 Canadian Stocks to Keep a Close Eye on appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Canada's RBC reiterates forecast for moderate recession after profit beat

    The views come against the backdrop of the Bank of Canada hiking its key interest rate to a 15-year high in January to rein in inflation, with tighter monetary policies at home and abroad fueling economic turbulence and raising recession fears. Still, as economic uncertainty persists, banks are building provisions in case of delays or defaults in loan repayments by borrowers who have already been squeezed by high inflation since last year. "While central banks have successfully reigned in peak core inflation, strong services demand, labor shortages and reopening of China's economy still present a challenge to getting firm control within stated target ranges," RBC's Chief Executive Officer Dave McKay said.

  • Dividend Investors: The Payouts on These 3 Stocks Just Jumped 10%

    Nutrien and Manulife Financial Corp's recent dividend raises solidify their status as value stocks of choice. However, a 120% dividend raise on this monthly payer doesn't look inviting enough. The post Dividend Investors: The Payouts on These 3 Stocks Just Jumped 10% appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 TSX Stocks Close to Their 52-Week Lows: Smart Deals or Traps Today?

    Should you buy these TSX stocks at their annual lows? The post 3 TSX Stocks Close to Their 52-Week Lows: Smart Deals or Traps Today? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman predicts the S&P 500 will plunge 22% - and warns a US recession lies ahead

    Cooperman is bracing for stubborn inflation, higher interest rates, more pressure on stocks, and an inevitable recession.

  • Want $10 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 100 Shares of This TSX Stock

    Are you interested in generating monthly passive income? Here’s what buying shares of Northland Power can do for you. The post Want $10 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 100 Shares of This TSX Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Interest rates have skyrocketed. So why hasn't the rate on your savings account budged?

    As anyone with a mortgage can attest, the cost to borrow money has gotten a lot more expensive this year. Banks were swift to pass on the rate hikes the Bank of Canada implemented as part of its aggressive campaign to tame inflation. Variable rate home loans routinely top five per cent right now, more than twice what they were a year ago. But the same can't be said of savings accounts, which are not paying out much more today than they were a year ago, when the Bank of Canada's lending rate was

  • RBC reports Q1 profit down as expenses, provisions for credit losses rise

    TORONTO — Royal Bank of Canada saw profits slip in the first quarter as it joined other banks in setting more money aside for tougher economic conditions ahead, though like others it also benefited from higher capital markets revenue as the uncertainty helped boost trading volumes. The bank reported a profit of $3.2 billion, down from $4.1 billion a year earlier, as a sharp increase in expenses also weighed, driven especially by salaries as RBC looked to prepare itself for growth past the expect

  • 3 Tech Companies That Could Double in 2023

    These three of the best Canadian tech stocks can yield outstanding returns on your investments in 2023. The post 3 Tech Companies That Could Double in 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 7 Ways Baby Boomers Are Wasting Money in Retirement — and How To Stop It

    Many baby boomers have retired from the workforce, but you might not be able to tell from their spending habits. While it's important for them to enjoy their golden years, some aren't doing the best...

  • Deadline: 3 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Before Earnings

    With earnings coming in for these three TSX stocks, there is an opportunity to be had to create huge returns in the near future. The post Deadline: 3 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Before Earnings appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.