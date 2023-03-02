TD Bank Group reports $1.58B first-quarter profit, down from year ago

TORONTO — TD Bank Group reported a first-quarter profit of $1.58 billion, down from $3.73 billion a year earlier, as it took a number of one-time charges including the cost to settle a lawsuit related to the Stanford Financial Group Ponzi scheme.

The bank says the profit amounted to 82 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, down from $2.02 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled $12.23 billion, up from $11.28 billion a year earlier.

Provisions for credit losses amounted to $690 million, up from $72 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, TD says it earned $2.23 per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of $2.08 per diluted share in its first quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $2.20 per share, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TD)

The Canadian Press