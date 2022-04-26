TD Bank Group creates South Florida tech hub to accelerate digital transformation

·7 min read

Plans to add 200 roles in the region, elevated by its new relationship with the Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation, to support the Bank's goal to hire 2,000 tech roles.

TORONTO and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. , April 26, 2022 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) today announced the launch of a new technology delivery hub in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to support an emerging centre of tech innovation in South Florida. The move will help TD to tap into the growing community of tech and innovation talent for delivering new digital products and services to its customers.

"Our new technology hub will focus on tapping into South Florida's fast-growing technology talent pool to help enhance our innovation and customer delivery capabilities. Together with technology teams across our footprint, we are committed to help drive agility, innovation and speed at scale to serve our customers and address their rapidly changing expectations," said Greg Keeley, Senior Executive Vice President, Platforms and Technology, TD Bank Group.

The Bank plans to add 200 new roles in the region over the next two years to support its accelerated technology strategy and help power a new era of financial services for its customers. These new positions are part of the recent announcement from TD to hire over 2,000 technology roles with skills in DevOps, cloud, machine learning, and automation, along with those trained and experienced in agile methodology, UX design, and mobile. The anticipated influx of talent will continue to help drive investments TD has made in new technologies and new digital experiences for customers, as well as help empower colleagues through innovation.

A multi-year relationship with the Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation (Levan Center) will help TD to build its presence in the South Florida tech community. A growing nexus for tech talent and innovation, including students, academia, early-stage innovators, venture capitalists, and economic development experts, the Levan Center acts as a central catalyst to help innovators thrive.

"Our relationship with the Levan Center provides a fantastic opportunity for TD to support future generations of technology professionals, while also helping to attract and develop local talent," said Licenia Rojas, Senior Vice President, Chief Engineer and Chief Architect, TD Bank Group, and member of the Board of Governors at the Levan Center. "We will look to build our presence in the region with a team of diverse tech talents focused on TD Bank Group's commitment to customer-centric innovation."

"We are excited to work with TD to fuel technology growth in South Florida," said John Wensveen, Chief Innovation Officer, NSU and Executive Director, Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation. "The work we do at the Levan Center is focused on building the future of innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship and our alliance with TD will further strengthen our leadership position in breakthrough ideation while growing a community of talented tech professionals in the region."

TD continues with this move to help build on its existing innovation ecosystem which includes:

  • TD Lab at Communitech, a public-private innovation hub in the region of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, designed to explore innovation, with a particular focus on customer experience, entrepreneurship, growth, international business development, and women in technology.

  • TD Design Centre of Excellence (DCX) focused on creating industry-leading digital experiences that help address the evolving needs of TD customers.

  • A Fusion Strategy that engages cyber teams in Singapore, Toronto, Tel Aviv, and Mount Laurel, N.J., to employ an always-on approach to cyber threat management while tapping into rich pools of local talent.

In addition, TD further accelerates innovation through colleague ideation initiatives, FinTech arrangements, a strong patent portfolio, and strategic relationships with Big Tech and academia.

A Focus on Tech Talent

To help support the growth of new and existing talent, TD is continually investing in the skills and capabilities of its people – giving colleagues the opportunity to work on new technology and standard industry tools that are being used globally across sectors, including Azure, Cloud and DevOps technologies. For example, through TD's strong working relationship with Microsoft and their Enterprise Skills Initiative program, 822 TD colleagues have broadened their skillsets and have received Azure certification. This commitment to upskilling allows TD colleagues to grow their career – and experiences – from within.

"At TD, we know that our greatest asset is our people," said Keeley. "One of the many things we offer our colleagues is that no matter where you work in the Bank, you'll have the opportunity to make an impact, be supported, and have opportunities to grow in your career – all while engaging in meaningful and fulfilling work."

TD continues to lead with its unique culture and inclusive environment, recently named among the World's Best Employers for 2021 by Forbes. TD has recently received several awards for leveraging new technologies to help power innovative customer solutions, including "Most Innovative Digital Bank in North America" by Global Finance for three years running and being named as a Celent Model Bank for its AI-powered solutions for the second consecutive year. Recognized for taking a critical role in helping to create a more inclusive and sustainable future, TD was listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the eighth consecutive year and as the top-ranked North American-based bank on the World Index this year.

TD's Growing Presence in Florida

These positions further increase TD's commitment to Florida following the Bank's announcement to bring approximately 250 new positions in operations and stores to the Jacksonville area in 2021.

"Increasing our job creation commitment in Florida is the next step in TD Bank's investment," said Nick Miceli, Regional President of Metro Florida, TD Bank. "These new roles will help benefit South Florida's growing tech hub and demand for skilled IT workers."

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves more than 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centers around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.8 trillion in assets on January 31, 2022. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing more than 9.7 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,100 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Bank and its subsidiaries offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®, and vehicle financing and dealer commercial services through TD Auto Finance. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US and www.twitter.com/TDNews_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.

About Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation

The Alan B. Levan NSU Broward Center of Innovation is a public-private partnership between Nova Southeastern University (NSU) and Broward County housed at NSU. The center is an economic and education development engine for Greater Fort Lauderdale, Broward County, and South Florida focused on innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship. Customized programs, events, and wraparound services support the Founder's Journey (Ideate, Incubate, Accelerate, Post-Accelerate) from the birth of an idea through successful exit or global expansion of a company incorporating four pillars. For more information, please visit nova.edu/innovation.

TD Bank Group

