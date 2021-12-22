TD Asset Management Inc. Announces Final Annual Reinvested Distributions for certain TD ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the final annual 2021 reinvested distributions for certain TD Exchange-Traded Funds (the "TD ETFs") listed below. These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the TD ETFs. Cash distributions for December 2021 will be distributed and reported separately.

Unitholders of record on December 15, 2021, will receive a notional distribution at year-end representing realized capital gains within the TD ETFs for the 2021 tax year. A notional distribution is when the units from a reinvested distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution and the number of units held after the distribution is identical to the number of units held before the distribution.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2021, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers via CDS Clearing and Depository Services within the first 60 days of 2022.

Details of the per-unit reinvested distribution are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Actual Annual

Reinvested

Distribution ($) TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF TDB - TD Canadian Equity Index ETF TTP $0.19520 TD U.S. Equity Index ETF TPU - TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THU $1.91659 TD International Equity Index ETF TPE $0.09929 TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF THE $0.77624 TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TCSB - TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF TUSB - TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – $U.S. TUSB.U - TD Active Preferred Share ETF TPRF - TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF TGED $0.93879 TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF TEC - TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF TQCD - TD Q Global Dividend ETF TQGD - TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF TGRE - TD Income Builder ETF TPAY - TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF TUED $1.36481 TD Active Global Equity Growth ETF TGGR $1.26155 TD Q International Low Volatility ETF TILV - TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF TINF $0.48116 TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF TMEC $0.02944 TD Morningstar ESG US Equity Index ETF TMEU - TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF TMEI - TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF TDOC $0.01439 TD One-Click Conservative ETF Portfolio TOCC $0.06764 TD One-Click Moderate ETF Portfolio TOCM $0.12210 TD One-Click Aggressive ETF Portfolio TOCA $0.08622

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and summary document(s) before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF, TD Canadian Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD International Equity Index ETF, TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF and TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF (the "TD ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index or the price of the Index at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Canadian Select Universe Bond Index, Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) and Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index (CA NTR) are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETFs. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in this TD ETFs.

Morningstar® Canada Sustainability Extended IndexSM, Morningstar® US Sustainability Extended IndexSM and Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Sustainability Extended IndexSM are service marks of Morningstar, Inc. and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by TD Asset Management Inc. The TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF, TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF and TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF (collectively, the "TD Morningstar ETFs") are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, Inc., Morningstar Research Inc., or any Morningstar affiliate ("Morningstar"), and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the TD Morningstar ETFs.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $431 billion in assets as at September 30, 2021. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc., Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch) and TD Greystone Asset Management. TD Greystone Asset Management represents Greystone Managed Investments Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greystone Capital Management Inc. All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

