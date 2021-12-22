TD Asset Management Inc. Announces Final Annual Reinvested Distributions for certain TD ETFs
TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the final annual 2021 reinvested distributions for certain TD Exchange-Traded Funds (the "TD ETFs") listed below. These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the TD ETFs. Cash distributions for December 2021 will be distributed and reported separately.
Unitholders of record on December 15, 2021, will receive a notional distribution at year-end representing realized capital gains within the TD ETFs for the 2021 tax year. A notional distribution is when the units from a reinvested distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution and the number of units held after the distribution is identical to the number of units held before the distribution.
The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2021, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers via CDS Clearing and Depository Services within the first 60 days of 2022.
Details of the per-unit reinvested distribution are as follows:
Fund Name
Fund
Actual Annual
TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
TDB
-
TD Canadian Equity Index ETF
TTP
$0.19520
TD U.S. Equity Index ETF
TPU
-
TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF
THU
$1.91659
TD International Equity Index ETF
TPE
$0.09929
TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF
THE
$0.77624
TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF
TCSB
-
TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF
TUSB
-
TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF – $U.S.
TUSB.U
-
TD Active Preferred Share ETF
TPRF
-
TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF
TGED
$0.93879
TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF
TEC
-
TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF
TQCD
-
TD Q Global Dividend ETF
TQGD
-
TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF
TGRE
-
TD Income Builder ETF
TPAY
-
TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF
TUED
$1.36481
TD Active Global Equity Growth ETF
TGGR
$1.26155
TD Q International Low Volatility ETF
TILV
-
TD Active Global Infrastructure Equity ETF
TINF
$0.48116
TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF
TMEC
$0.02944
TD Morningstar ESG US Equity Index ETF
TMEU
-
TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF
TMEI
-
TD Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF
TDOC
$0.01439
TD One-Click Conservative ETF Portfolio
TOCC
$0.06764
TD One-Click Moderate ETF Portfolio
TOCM
$0.12210
TD One-Click Aggressive ETF Portfolio
TOCA
$0.08622
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and summary document(s) before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.
The TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF, TD Canadian Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity Index ETF, TD U.S. Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF, TD International Equity Index ETF, TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF and TD Global Technology Leaders Index ETF (the "TD ETFs") are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index (as defined below) and/or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index or the price of the Index at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Canadian Select Universe Bond Index, Solactive Canada Broad Market Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive US Large Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap CAD Index (CA NTR), Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) and Solactive Global Technology Leaders Index (CA NTR) are calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD ETFs. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or any trade mark(s) associated with the Index for the purpose of use in connection with the TD ETFs constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD ETFs nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in this TD ETFs.
Morningstar® Canada Sustainability Extended IndexSM, Morningstar® US Sustainability Extended IndexSM and Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Sustainability Extended IndexSM are service marks of Morningstar, Inc. and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by TD Asset Management Inc. The TD Morningstar ESG Canada Equity Index ETF, TD Morningstar ESG International Equity Index ETF and TD Morningstar ESG U.S. Equity Index ETF (collectively, the "TD Morningstar ETFs") are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, Inc., Morningstar Research Inc., or any Morningstar affiliate ("Morningstar"), and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the TD Morningstar ETFs.
TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.
®2021 Morningstar is a registered mark of Morningstar Research Inc. All rights reserved.
®The TD logo and other trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.
About TD Asset Management Inc.
TD Asset Management (TDAM), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. Operating through TD Asset Management Inc. in Canada and TDAM USA Inc. in the U.S., TDAM brings new thinking to investors' most important challenges. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $431 billion in assets as at September 30, 2021. Assets under management include TD Asset Management Inc., TDAM USA Inc., Epoch Investment Partners Inc. (Epoch) and TD Greystone Asset Management. TD Greystone Asset Management represents Greystone Managed Investments Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greystone Capital Management Inc. All entities are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.
