TCU WR Jack Bech catches game-winning TD in Senior Bowl while wearing the number of his brother killed in New Orleans attack

Tiger Bech played wide receiver at Princeton and was one of 14 people killed in the early hours of New Year's Day

TCU wide receiver Jack Bech was mobbed by his teammates at the Senior Bowl following his game-winning TD catch.

Bech caught a pass from Memphis QB Seth Henigan to give the American team the win over the National team in the annual exhibition for players prepping to the NFL Draft. Before his teammates gathered around him, you could see how much the moment meant to Bech as he took a knee and had his head down.

Seth Henigan finds Jack Bech for the American Team win!

Bech’s brother Tiger, a former wide receiver at Princeton, was one of 14 people killed in the New Orleans truck attack in the early hours of Jan. 1. Tiger Bech was struck by the truck as it barreled through the French Quarter. The man who drove the truck, Shamus Din Jabbar, was killed by police.

Jack Bech wore No. 18 at TCU but wore No. 7 for the Senior Bowl on Saturday. No. 7 was Tiger’s number at Princeton, where he played from 2016 through 2018.

"I've got angel wings on me," Bech said via Fox Sports at the Senior Bowl this week. "I've got the greatest guardian angel of them all, pulling me to where I am now. This was his last test for me, knowing if I can get past this, anything that's thrown at me will be nothing compared to this."

After his touchdown on Saturday, Bech again spoke about his brother.

“Man it’s simple, my brother had some wings on me. He gave it to me and he let that all take place,” Bech said.

The catch was Bech's sixth of the game and he finished with 68 yards. It helped earn him the game's MVP award after he was the Horned Frogs' leading receiver in 2024. He finished the season with 62 catches for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns.

“It’s been surreal, just to be able to come and take place in this game," Bech said. "It’s a goal you set for yourself but if I had the option if I came here, had the worst week ever, ruined my draft stock, that means I could give my brother a hug right now, I would take that. But on the flip side, I don’t think I could have had the week I had if all that wouldn’t have happened.”

“So like I said, his wings were on my side and him and Jesus Christ are the reasons I was able to do all of this.”