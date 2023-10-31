How TCU used to bye week to reset after the blowout loss to Kansas State

After the disappointing blowout loss to Kansas State on Oct. 21, the TCU football program decided to use the bye week to get back to the basics before the four-game stretch to close the season.

There are two fundamental principles that every successful team needs: physicality and a tight-knit locker room. Sonny Dykes wanted to focus on these aspects because the 41-3 defeat signified to him that TCU needed to determine what type of identity it wanted to have while there was still something to play for.

So what type of team do the Horned Frogs want to be?

“When you get your tail kicked like we did against Kansas State it forces you to make sure you know who you are,” Dykes said. “For us at TCU we’re going to have to be a blue collar, hard-nosed, tough football team. That’s what they’ve been around here and that’s historically given them a chance to be successful.”

When you think of last year’s team, you think of the star power with Max Duggan, Quentin Johnston and Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson and the five other Horned Frogs there were drafted in this past NFL Draft.

But what all those players had in common was a toughness that’s hard to quantify and was easy to overlook when the Horned Frogs tried to replace them.

The toughness they had trickled down to the rest of the roster and that was how TCU was able to push around blueblood programs like Oklahoma, Texas and Michigan last season. But Duggan, Johnston and Steve Avila aren’t here anymore so how can the Horned Frogs get back to the necessary level of physicality?

“It was the most physical week we had and it was much needed,” offensive lineman Willis Patrick said. “We need to get more physical consistently. I think we’ve done a good job at times, but we’re not physical throughout the whole game. The coaches challenged us on offense and defense.”

TCU had at least two full padded practices with full contact, which isn’t typical while in season. But Dykes understood that the program needed to reset after being physically manhandled by Kansas State.

Story continues

It went beyond just tackling more at practice, there was also a bigger emphasis on some of the weaknesses the Horned Frogs have displayed this season.

“We talked as a team and really reflected, numbers don’t lie we’ve struggled in a lot of areas,” Patrick said. “One that haven’t is in total offense, we’re 16th in the country. You look at the struggles we’ve had and we’re still 16th in total offense, what does that tell us?

“We need to get better in situational football. We’re one of the worst in the country in the red zone. We attacked that everyday this week.”

Patrick said there were numerous scrimmages with a heavy emphasis on scoring once the offense got inside the 20. The Horned Frogs also worked on their inside run blocking which has been hit or miss despite the fantastic season of Emani Bailey.

While the coaching staff was pushing the players on the field, they were also imploring the team to come together off the field which led to the entire team going over to Dykes’ home to bond and fellowship.

“Coach was right about us needing to find our culture, our brotherhood,” Bailey said. “What do we need to do to come together as one so we can play together as one and be unstoppable? We went over to Coach Dykes’ house to bond as a team and things like that are what helps you be successful as a team.”

The team divided into position groups and went over Dykes’ home on different days. Patrick said it was an important and necessary step that continued to help the team grow closer despite the setbacks the Horned Frogs have endured this season.

“The year hasn’t gone the way we wanted, but there’s been no finger pointing,” Patrick said. “There’s been no it’s your fault, no it’s a team collective. It was important for us to meet up at Coach Dykes’ house, the whole team did it. It’s always good to spend time with your guys and bond.”

So how does a coach get dozens of early 20-year-olds to bond? With video games and good barbecue from Hurtado.

“Seeing everybody was all fun and giggles, we were playing Madden,” defensive lineman Damonic Williams said. “We saw some of the special teams guys there and we don’t really get to hang out with the kickers, it was fun. Kickers are cool, you’d be surprised.”

Dykes’ approach is a good example how you can be tough on your players while still finding ways to be that players’ coach that he said he wanted to be when he started his tenure.

The Horned Frogs did their best to maximize the bye week and correct their issues. Will it translate to the field? We’ll find out Thursday against Texas Tech.