TCU still ranked and feeling good despite tough Big 12 start

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) -- TCU went into Big 12 play undefeated, with the nation's longest winning streak and its first top 10 ranking ever.

A tough start in conference play hasn't changed coach Jamie Dixon's outlook for his team. While the Horned Frogs have lost four of their five Big 12 games, the last two were in overtime on the road.

''I feel good about the team we are. There's no doubt in my mind about our team that we're good,'' Dixon said. ''We're the most disappointed ranked team probably in the country at this point. I guess that's good. I don't know if you get any points for that, but that's where we are.''

Despite a three-game losing streak, the No. 24 Horned Frogs (13-4, 1-4 Big 12) are still ranked after voters apparently took into account that the four losses are by a combined 11 points. TCU is also 25th in the USA Today coaches poll.

''There are 351 teams. A lot of them would like to be where we're at,'' said Dixon, in his second season at his alma mater after 11 NCAA Tournaments in 13 seasons at Pittsburgh. ''We're playing in the toughest league in the country. We've had a very tough stretch.''

The Frogs return home Wednesday night against Iowa State (10-6, 1-4). They go to Kansas State on Saturday and host No. 6 West Virginia next Monday.

TCU has lost twice to No. 4 Oklahoma, including 102-97 in overtime Saturday in Norman. In the league opener in Fort Worth on Dec. 30, the Sooners overcame a 13-point deficit in the second half. Trae Young, the freshman sensation who has scored 82 points in those two games, hit two free throws with 7.9 seconds left for a 90-89 win that ended the Frogs' 17-game winning streak.

After an overtime victory at Baylor, the Frogs lost 88-84 to No. 10 Kansas, which needed eight straight free throws from Devonte Graham in the final 2:02. It was their first meeting since TCU upset the then-No. 1 Jayhawks in the Big 12 Tournament last March.