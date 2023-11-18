TCU stays unbeaten to start the season trouncing Mississippi Valley State 86-52

TCU continued its early-season dominance with an impressive 34 point victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

TCU (4-0) beat the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-4) 86-52 on Friday at Schollmaier Arena. TCU was undefeated heading into this matchup and maintained the streak while notching their fourth win by 20 or more points this season.

Despite the big win, the Horned Frogs haven’t looked perfect to start the season and have struggled with slow starts in games, and their game against the Delta Devils was no different.

However, the Horned Frogs closed the first half on a furious 21-8 run that gave them a 15-point lead heading into the half, a lead that proved insurmountable for the Delta Devils.

Offense starts slow

With a little under 11 minutes left in the first half, the numbers weren’t pretty for the Horned Frogs offense: They were shooting 4 of 15 from the field and 0 for 4 from three.

TCU struggled early at the rim and from a distance with multiple misses. TCU’s offense stayed afloat during the game’s early portions thanks to strong defense and aggressive offensive rebounding that allowed the Horned Frogs to get to the line.

Defensive leads to offense

While the offense got off to a slow start, the defense fired on all cylinders from tip-off. The Delta Devils scored 51 points in the game on 39% shooting.

The best aspect of TCU’s defense was its ability to stop the Delta Devils from getting easy buckets off turnovers or misses. TCU had six turnovers in the first half and the Devils only had four points off those turnovers and only two from fastbreak opportunities.

TCU also excelled at using its defense to set up easy points. TCU scored 30 points off turnovers with its offense humming in transition with 43 fast break points.

Trouble at the charity stripe?

TCU drew fouls at will against the Delta Devils and shot more free throws in Friday’s game than they had in any other game this season, but the Horned Frogs struggled to capitalize on those opportunities.

The Horned Frogs went 20 of 30 from the free-throw line by far their worst free-throw shooting game of the season. The Horned Frogs’ struggle was a departure from their early-season success, TCU shot 82% from the line over the first three games of the season.