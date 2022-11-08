TCU soccer reaches NCAA Tournament

For the seventh straight year, TCU soccer will be in the NCAA Tournament.

The Horned Frogs earned an at-large bid and will be the No. 5 seed in the Notre Dame Quadrant and will be a first round host for the fourth time in program history. TCU will face Texas-San Antonio at 7 p.m. Friday night.

TCU finished the year 12-4-5 and is currently ranked No. 17 in the country. The Horned Frogs fell short in the Big 12 championship game 1-0 to West Virginia on Sunday. It was the third straight conference title game Eric Bell has led the program to.

The Horned Frogs finished second in the Big 12 with a record of 5-1-3. Messiah Bright will lead TCU’s charge with a national championship. The senior has 25 points in 21 games including a team-high 11 goals.

If TCU advances they’ll face the winner between No. 4 Michigan State and Milwaukee.