TCU rises to No. 4 in AP Top 25 poll

Steven Johnson
·1 min read
Madeleine Cook/mcook@star-telegram.com

The TCU Horned Frogs are officially in the Top 5.

After beating Texas Tech 34-24 to improve to 9-0, TCU was slotted at No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll and USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll.

The Horned Frogs jumped three spots after both Tennessee, Alabama and Clemson were beaten on Saturday.

TCU was ranked No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff rankings and will have to wait until Tuesday night to figure out their new ranking. Tennessee was ranked No. 1, Clemson No. 4 and Alabama No. 6 in the first CFP Top 25.

The Horned Frogs’ next opponent Texas was ranked No. 18 in the AP Top 25 and coaches poll. The Longhorns were No. 24 in the CFP Top 25 poll and beat No. 13 Kansas State on Saturday.

Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan were the three teams ahead of TCU in both polls with the Volunteers being ranked No. 5.

