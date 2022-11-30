TCU rises to No. 3 in College Football Playoff Top 25

TCU rose to No. 3 in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night.

The Horned Frogs are behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan. All three teams are 12-0 and will play in their respective conference championship games on Saturday. USC was No. 4 and will play in the Pac-12 championship game.

TCU will face No. 10 Kansas State at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in the Big 12 title game. The Horned Frogs defeated the Wildcats 38-28 on Oct. 22.

If all four top teams win, then the playoff field will be set with TCU likely facing Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31 while Georgia will battle USC in the Peach Bowl on the same day.