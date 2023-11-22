TCU remains unbeaten with a 93-74 victory over Alcorn State

TCU continued its dominance over the SWAC with a 93-74 victory over Alcorn State Tuesday at Schollmaier Arena.

The Horned Frogs (5-0) are off to their best start since 2017 when they finished 12-0 to start the season.

TCU’s first two Southwestern Athletic Conference opponents this season were Southern and Mississippi Valley State, which the Horned Frogs beat by 33 and 34 points respectively.

TCU has been one of the country’s most dangerous teams in transition this season and had 37 fastbreak points in the 19-point victory.

TCU gets off to a fast start

TCU has struggled at times this season, getting off to slow starts, but not against the Braves.

TCU jumped out to an early 22-10 lead thanks to an aggressive defense that forced the Braves into turnovers leading to fastbreak opportunities.

JaKobe Coles big first half

JaKobe Coles has been the Horned Frogs leading scorer this season, averaging 15.3 points per game, and showed why in the first half with 17 points.

Coles went 6-of-9 from the field and his three makes from beyond the arc were the only points the Horned Frogs scored off 3-pointers in the first half — with the rest of the team going 0-for-12.

Coles also played excellent defense with two steals and a block.

Coles finished the game with 20 points and was one of four Horned Frogs in double figures.

Scoring from all over

TCU has scored by committee all season with five players averaging at least 10 points and their offensive depth was on display against the Braves.

Essam Mostafa had 10 points and and Emmanuel Miller scored 13 to join Coles in double figures .

Mostafa is a transfer from Coastal Carolina and this was his highest-scoring game as a Horned Frog, surpassing his previous high of seven against Omaha.

Miller, a preseason All-Big 12 selection, had his fourth straight game in double figures.

TCU will play next on Monday at 7:00 p.m. against Houston Christian at Schollmaier Arena.