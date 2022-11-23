TCU remains at No. 4 in College Football Playoff Top 25

TCU remained at No. 4 in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 as the top four remained unchanged.

Each of No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and TCU had some type of scare last week. The top four teams won by a combined 26 points, the fewest of the CFP era.

No. 5 Tennessee lost at South Carolina and fell out of the playoff picture.

TCU will have a chance to move up to No. 3 with Ohio State facing Michigan on Saturday. A win over Iowa State should move TCU to No. 3.

Across the Big 12, Kansas State landed at No. 12 while Texas reentered the Top 25 at No. 20. If the Wildcats beat Kansas on Saturday, then TCU will play them in the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 3.

The Longhorns need to beat Baylor and for Kansas State to lose to get a rematch with the Horned Frogs.

TCU will put its 11-0 record on the line Saturday vs. Iowa State at 3 p.m.