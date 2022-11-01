TCU ranked No. 7 in first College Football Playoff rankings

The TCU Horned Frogs landed at No. 7 in the first College Football Playoffs ranking of the season.

The ranking was decided by a 13-member committee with the ranking being broadcast on ESPN. This will be a weekly occurrence every Tuesday until Dec. 4 which is selection day.

TCU was also No. 7 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today AFCA coaches poll. The Horned Frogs sit at 8-0 and are sitting at the top of the Big 12 with a 5-0 record after beating West Virginia 41-31 on Saturday.

The Horned Frogs face Texas Tech at 11 a.m. Saturday and will host Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff show.