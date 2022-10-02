TCU ranked in AP, Coaches polls after beating Oklahoma

It didn’t take long for first-year head coach Sonny Dykes to steer TCU into the Top 25.

After blowing out Oklahoma 55-24, the Horned Frogs were ranked No. 17 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Sunday.

The Horned Frogs haven’t been ranked since 2019. It’s also the highest ranking for TCU since 2018, when the Horned Frogs got all the way up to No. 15.

TCU was also ranked No. 18 in the Coaches Poll.

TCU’s next opponent, Kansas was also ranked as the Jayhawks were slotted at No. 19 and No 17 in the Coaches Poll. ESPN College GameDay will be in Lawrence for the ranked battle between the team picked to finish seventh and last in the Big 12 in the preseason.

The winner will emerge as one of the favorites in the conference alongside Oklahoma State.