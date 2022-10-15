TCU rallies for 43-40 win in 2 OTs over No. 8 Oklahoma St

  • TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
    TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
  • TCU cornerback Josh Newton (24) deflects a pass intended for Oklahoma State wide receiver Braydon Johnson (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
    TCU cornerback Josh Newton (24) deflects a pass intended for Oklahoma State wide receiver Braydon Johnson (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
  • Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson is brought down by TCU linebacker Dee Winters (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
    Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson is brought down by TCU linebacker Dee Winters (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
  • Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
    Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
  • TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) catches a pass as Oklahoma State cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (7) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
    TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) catches a pass as Oklahoma State cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (7) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
  • TCU cornerback Josh Newton (24) and Oklahoma State wide receiver Bryson Green (9) compete for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
    TCU cornerback Josh Newton (24) and Oklahoma State wide receiver Bryson Green (9) compete for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
  • Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
    Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
  • Oklahoma State wide receiver John Paul Richardson (17) is congratulated by teammates, running back Ollie Gordon (0), offensive lineman Eli Russ (75), and wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
STEPHEN HAWKINS
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kendre Miller scored on a 2-yard run in the second overtime and 13th-ranked TCU beat No. 8 Oklahoma State 43-40 in a matchup of the Big 12's last remaining undefeated teams Saturday.

Horned Frogs fans stormed the field after Miller got into the end zone for the Horned Frogs (6-0, 3-0 Big 12), who had gone into the fourth quarter trailing by two touchdowns.

The teams traded touchdowns in the first overtime, with receivers getting wide open for big plays.

Max Duggan threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Quentin Johnston on the second play of overtime for TCU. The Cowboys were then facing fourth-and-9 when Spencer Sanders found Braydon Johnson by himself for a 23-yard gain to the 1, setting up Dominic Richardson's tying TD run.

Oklahoma State (5-1, 2-1) got the ball to start the second overtime, but after a holding penalty and three incomplete passes in a row, the Cowboys had to settle for Tanner Brown's fourth field goal, a 52-yarder.

Miller finished with 104 yards rushing on 22 carries, including another TD on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter. Duggan completed 23 of 40 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns, while Johnston had eight catches for 180 yards.

Sanders ran for touchdowns on Oklahoma State's first two drives of the game, but was only 16-of-36 passing for 245 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Cowboys jumped out to a 24-7 lead only five minutes into the second quarter on an incredible catch by John Paul Richardson, who was tangled with cornerback Josh Newton, reached out his right and pulled the ball into his chest.

TCU used a little trickery to score to tie the game at 30-30 with 1:57 left in regulation. After a shift in the backfield for running back Emari Demarcado to take the shotgun snap, he handed the ball right back to Duggan, who found tight end Jared Wiley wide open in the right flat for a 10-yard touchdown. Wiley had a 13-yard catch two plays before that on that eight-play, 94-yard drive.

That followed a sequence when Sanders threw an interception with 7:18 left on a deep ball to Johnson, who appeared to get pushed by Bud Clark before the safety came down with the ball on the TCU 8. The Horned Frogs went three-and-out, but then Oklahoma State did the same before TCU’s tying drive.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma State: After taking the big lead in the second quarter, the Cowboys managed only two more field goals by Brown and didn't score another touchdown until the overtime.

TCU: Duggan, the senior who lost his starting job going into the season with new coach Sonny Dykes, has thrown 16 touchdowns in his five starts since taking back over after Chandler Morris sprained his left knee in the season opener.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State hosts No. 22 Texas (5-2, 3-1) next Saturday in its only home game in a four-week stretch. The Cowboys play back-to-back road games after that.

TCU is home again next Saturday night to play No. 17 Kansas State (5-1, 3-0), which had an open date this weekend.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

