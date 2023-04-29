TCU quarterback Max Duggan drafted by Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU quarterback Max Duggan with the No. 239 pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.

A program legend, Duggan finished second place in Heisman Trophy voting after leading the Horned Frogs to an appearance in the national championship game and a 13-2 record in Sonny Dykes’ first season.

Duggan took home a plethora of awards like the Davey O’Brien Award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. The All-American quarterback was also voted Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Duggan will join some familiar faces in L.A.

The Chargers picked Quentin Johnston in the first round on Thursday and Derius Davis in the fourth round. Steve Avila and Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson picked by the Los Angeles Rams. It’s only right that the nucleus of that 13-2 team would end up in close proximity together.