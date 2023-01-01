TCU is playing for the national championship. Here’s how to get tickets for the big game

Tom Johanningmeier
Amanda McCoy/amccoy@star-telegram.com

TCU still has some tickets remaining for the college football national championship Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, the athletic department’s ticket website said it has some tickets remaining in the 500 level at SoFi Stadium for $450 each.

The university set a Dec. 5 deadline for semifinal and championship tickets after the Horned Frogs were selected for the Fiesta Ball. Those requests were filled and allocated based on priority rank, the university says in its post.

All sales are final.

Tickets on ticketmaster start at $900.

