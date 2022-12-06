TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley wins Broyles Award

TCU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley was won the 2022 Broyles Award.

The award is given annually to the best assistant coach in college football. At 33-years-old, Riley is the youngest award winner and earned he same honor as his brother and current USC head coach Lincoln Riley.

The No. 3 Horned Frogs were ranked sixth in scoring offense and 16th in scoring offense. Along with Sonny Dykes, Riley played a big part in Max Duggan’s ascension into a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Duggan was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner. The Horned Frogs have seven players that were named first team All-Big 12 including star receiver Quentin Johnston and running back Kendre Miller.

Other finalists included Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.