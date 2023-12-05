TCU notebook: Two more talented freshmen enter portal

TCU has lost two more players from last year’s star-studded recruiting class.

Linebacker Jonathan Bax and safety Randon Fontenette entered the portal Tuesday morning, sources confirmed to the Star-Telegram.

They join Cordale Russell as notable 2023 signees to depart the program. Fontenette began to really emerge as the season progressed and worked his way into the two-deep after playing mostly special teams to start the year.

Pro Football Focus graded Fontenette as TCU’s second-highest graded safety and Fontenette excelled in run support. He would’ve been a likely starter with Mark Perry and Millard Bradford running out of eligibility.

Bax, a New Orleans native from powerhouse Edna Karr, was one of TCU’s top standouts during spring and fall camp, but his playing time was limited and he didn’t record a stat. Bax could’ve easily pushed for a starting spot in the spring with the current outlook of the linebacker group, but now the Horned Frogs will be without two more key pieces from a class that could’ve been the building block for a special run.

Cornerback Jaionte McMillan also entered his name into the transfer portal on Tuesday along with fellow reserve corner Ish Burdine. Burdine struggled with injuries the last two seasons while McMillan was more of a depth player.

On a positive front, a source close to freshman linebacker Maxwell Carroll says the Memphis linebacker has no plans to transfer.

In other transfer portal news, TCU is expected to host San Diego State transfer Cade Bennett on an official visit and the Horned Frogs are currently battling Arizona State and Mississippi State for his services. Bennett started his career at Oklahoma State before transferring to SDSU and being named second team All-Mountain West in 2022.

TCU also extended an offer to Southern cornerback Kris Davis. Davis had 13 pass breakups and an interception for the Jaguars this season.