TCU notebook: Horned Frogs land three commitments

TCU added more pieces to what’s becoming a quality transfer portal class plus a talented 2024 prospect.

San Diego State offensive lineman Cade Bennett and Notre Dame wide receiver Braylon James committed to the Horned Frogs on Monday. Three-star safety Kaden McFadden also flipped his commitment from Duke to TCU.

Bennett was a two-time All-Mountain West Conference selection in his two seasons with the Aztecs after transferring over from Oklahoma State after the 2021 season.

“TCU had the whole package I would say,” Bennett said. “They have a great program, they have great coaches, they have the ability to win and put a ton of guys in the league, specifically linemen. Coach A.J. Ricker is a great coach, I’ve heard nothing but good things about him from people I trust.”

Bennett played guard for the Aztecs and in 2022 Pro Football Focus said Bennett had the second-highest pass blocking grade in the MWC. Bennett had the fourth-highest this season.

Bennett projects as a natural replacement for Willis Patrick, who entered his name into the NFL Draft earlier this off-season.

“I think I bring value to the team in being a physical player, a violent player,” Bennett said. “I think I’m a good pass protector. A lot of the schemes they run are very similar to things I’ve been successful with.”

TCU’s usage of inside run, counters and how often they pull the guards were all things that stood out to Bennett about the Horned Frogs’ scheme.

James was a blue chip recruit out on Round Rock in the 2023 class. He was rated the No. 126 overall prospect by 247Sports and the No. 20 receiver in his class. James only had one reception for 12 yards in a veteran receiver room.

In four seasons at Stony Point High School, James had 1795 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. He had a career-high 727 yards and five touchdowns his senior season. James was teammates with TCU running back Cameron Cook.

James is a solid pickup with the Horned Frogs losing Cordale Russell and DJ Allen to the transfer portal. Allen entered the portal on Sunday.

Story continues

The next name to pop could be Boise State transfer Eric McAlister. The Horned Frogs have been linked with the Azle native since he entered the portal in November. McAlister didn’t have a great relationship with his former head coach Andy Avalos, who was just hired as TCU’s defensive coordinator Monday, but the Horned Frogs are still in good position to land one of the most productive receivers in the portal.

McFadden is rated a top-200 prospect in Texas by 247Sports composite rankings. He was voted Texas District 8-4A-II Co-Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore.

McFadden finished his junior campaign with 93 tackles , 10 for a loss, forced four fumbles, blocked a kick and returned it for a score.

As a senior McFadden led Pleasant Grove to the third round of the UIL 4A-Division II playoffs. His commitment gives TCU the No. 31 recruiting class in the Class of 2024. The Early Signing Period begins on Dec. 20 and lasts until the 22nd.

Bennett and James join Louisiana Tech offensive lineman Carson Bruno and Notre Dame defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah in TCU’s transfer class that currently ranks top-10 in the country.

Bennett said it was exciting to see so much talent pledging to TCU at the same time.

“It’s awesome. It’s just the cherry on top,” Bennett said. “I know they’re bringing in other guys that are going to make this team better and the best we can be. I couldn’t be any happier about it.”