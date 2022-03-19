TCU’s NCAA Tourney win solidifies what a disaster Pitt made letting Jamie Dixon leave

The University of Pittsburgh letting Jamie Dixon leave for TCU in exchange for a nominal buyout figure has played out to be one of the worst decisions in major college basketball this century.

Since Dixon left Pittsburgh for Fort Worth, the Panthers and Horned Frogs have traded spots.

On Friday night in San Diego, Dixon’s TCU Horned Frogs won their first NCAA Tournament game since March 12, 1987. Nine-seed TCU defeated eight-seed Seton Hall, 69-42.

“It’s what we came back to do,” Dixon told the Turner Broadcasting crew after the win.

Dixon was a starting guard on the last TCU squad that won an NCAA Tourney game.

TCU will play the region’s top-seed Arizona on Sunday. Whatever happens against the Wildcats is free money for TCU.

TCU winning an NCAA Tournament game is the school’s basketball equivalent of its football team winning the Rose Bowl.

Well ... maybe not quite to that level but 20 years ago these types of things weren’t supposed to happen to TCU.

Twenty years ago, TCU was one of the worst college basketball programs in the country. When TCU joined the Big 12, it instantly became the worst Power 5 coaching job in America.

Dixon was hired to make TCU something it had never been previously, which was good enough to make the NCAA Tournament, and play high-profile games in March.

He has not quite elevated TCU to the level he had Pitt residing in his 13 years there, but he has made TCU basketball relevant in the best basketball league in the country.

That was the unspoken goal when TCU introduced Dixon in March of 2016. “If he can just make the tournament” was the prayer.

On Friday night, there were basketball analysts Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley on Turner Sports doing something never thought previously possible; they were talking about TCU basketball.

During the telecast, there was former Dallas Mavericks head coach turned Turner analyst Avery Johnson raving about TCU basketball as the Horned Frogs blew out Seton Hall in an NCAA Tournament game.

Ten years ago, these types of things were not possible.

TCU under Dixon has reached two NCAA Tournaments, won an NIT and reached another Final Four with four 20-win seasons.

No, it’s not exactly Duke, but this is the most successful stretch in the history of TCU basketball.

Meanwhile, since Dixon left Pittsburgh, the Panthers are one of the worst programs in Power 5 basketball.

Since Dixon left Pitt, the Panthers have not made the NCAA Tournament once, have not had a winning season and are 75-110, and had two head coaches.

Current Pitt head coach Jeff Capel likely has one more season to improve things before the Panthers move on.

Dixon came to TCU confident he could do for his alma mater what he did at Pitt.

His tenure has not been perfect, and it’s not been without some burps, and flirts (see UCLA). It’s also been successful.

TCU has produced some NBA players, and defeated ranked teams, most notably Kansas.

Two NCAA Tournament appearances and one NCAA Tournament win doesn’t make a career, but they do validate the bold move then TCU athletic director Chris Del Conte made to hire Dixon.

Dixon has made TCU basketball a positive brand, and playing high-profile games in March.

Twenty years ago, these sorts of things were thought not to be possible.

TCU, with Dixon, made them all a reality.

Which continues to be a disaster for Pitt.