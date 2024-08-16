TCU men’s basketball releases non-conference schedule

TCU officially released its non-conference men’s basketball schedule on Friday.

The Horned Frogs will open the season on Nov. 4 against Florida A&M and the best home game of the non-confernece slate should be on Dec. 5 when TCU hosts Xavier in the Big 12/Big East battle.

The Horned Frogs will travel to Michigan on Nov. 15 and will also face Vanderbilt at Dickies Arena on Dec. 8. TCU will take a trip to Palm Springs, Calif., for the 2024 Acrisure Invitational where they’ll face Santa Clara on Nov. 28 and another opponent depending on the outcome.

With numerous matchups against teams from major conference, TCU should be tested before Big 12 play more than it was last season.

The full non-conference schedule can be found below:

2024-25 NONCONFERENCE SCHEDULE

Nov. 4 vs. Florida A&M

Nov. 8 vs. Florida Gulf Coast

Nov. 12 vs. Texas State

Nov. 15 at Michigan

Nov. 20 vs. Alcorn State

Nov. 28 vs. Santa Clara in Acrisure Invitational

Nov. 29 vs. Colorado State or Washington in Acrisure Invitational

Dec. 5 vs. Xavier

Dec. 8 vs. Vanderbilt at Dickies Arena

Dec. 16 vs. South Alabama

Dec. 22 vs. Montana State