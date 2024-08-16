TCU men’s basketball releases non-conference schedule
TCU officially released its non-conference men’s basketball schedule on Friday.
The Horned Frogs will open the season on Nov. 4 against Florida A&M and the best home game of the non-confernece slate should be on Dec. 5 when TCU hosts Xavier in the Big 12/Big East battle.
The Horned Frogs will travel to Michigan on Nov. 15 and will also face Vanderbilt at Dickies Arena on Dec. 8. TCU will take a trip to Palm Springs, Calif., for the 2024 Acrisure Invitational where they’ll face Santa Clara on Nov. 28 and another opponent depending on the outcome.
With numerous matchups against teams from major conference, TCU should be tested before Big 12 play more than it was last season.
The full non-conference schedule can be found below:
2024-25 NONCONFERENCE SCHEDULE
Nov. 4 vs. Florida A&M
Nov. 8 vs. Florida Gulf Coast
Nov. 12 vs. Texas State
Nov. 15 at Michigan
Nov. 20 vs. Alcorn State
Nov. 28 vs. Santa Clara in Acrisure Invitational
Nov. 29 vs. Colorado State or Washington in Acrisure Invitational
Dec. 5 vs. Xavier
Dec. 8 vs. Vanderbilt at Dickies Arena
Dec. 16 vs. South Alabama
Dec. 22 vs. Montana State