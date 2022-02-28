TCU Medical School announces new Near Southside campus to open in 2024

The TCU Medical School is building a campus in the Near Southside after its institutional divorce with founding partner UNT Health Science Center.

The new four-story, 100,000-square-foot medical education center will be built at the corner of South Henderson and West Rosedale streets and will house 240 students and staff. It is expected to be completed in 2024. TCU made the announcement Monday at the future location.

The medical school’s move to Fort Worth’s Medical District puts it near Tarrant County’s major hospitals, including Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center, JPS Health Network, Cook Children’s Health Care System and Texas Health Harris Methodist.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said the expansion of TCU’s campus will be a significant contribution to the city’s economy.

“This — paired with the TCU School of Medicine’s transformational impact on health care — ensures that Fort Worth’s future remains vital and vibrant,” she said in a statement.

The medical school and UNT Health Science Center announced they would part ways in January.

According to the separation agreement, the TCU Medical School will continue to use space in the HSC Interdisciplinary Research and Education Building. TCU is leasing 60,000 square feet of space from HSC at $180,250 per month and pays an additional monthly $32,629 in maintenance and operations fees,and $11,441 in security fees — for a total of nearly $225,000 per month. The lease ends in August.

TCU Medical School plans to lease a temporary space in the future, but will continue to conduct classes at both UNTHSC and TCU.