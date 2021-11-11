TCU left tackle reflects on his pro prospects, sudden end of the Gary Patterson era

TCU left tackle Obinna Eze has started every game for the Horned Frogs this season. Right tackle Andrew Coker is the only other offensive player who can say the same thing.

But this has not been the season Eze expected when he transferred from Memphis. Eze felt that TCU would contend for a Big 12 championship while showcasing his talents against higher-level competition for NFL scouts.

Instead, while Eze has gotten more film for scouts to break down, TCU has not lived up to expectations. The season unraveled to the point where the university and all-time winningest coach Gary Patterson parted ways on Halloween. Dreams of competing for a Big 12 title have been lowered to simply reaching a bowl game.

TCU (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) took a step toward bowl eligibility with an upset victory over No. 12 Baylor, the program’s first game in the post-Patterson era. The Horned Frogs are looking to carry that momentum into Saturday’s game at No. 10 Oklahoma State. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Stillwater.

Eze met with reporters this week.

What were the emotions like in the Baylor game and rallying together after Coach Patterson left? “That was really big, man. It’s not just about our head coach leaving. We just needed a win as a program. We just needed to get back on a winning track.”

How important was it to avoid a four-game losing streak, which hasn’t happened in the program since the 1998 season? “For us players, it’s kind of the same mentality. You play this game to win. You play this game to dominate. Football is really fun when you win. It’s kind of like the same approach, the same mindset. Baylor was great but that’s last week. You can only take momentum from there and go forward. Just try to put together a great game against OK State.”

What’d you think of QB Chandler Morris’ day? “We knew Chandler was that good, you know what I’m saying? Talent has never been a problem with this team. It doesn’t matter what room or position we go to — the QB room is stacked with talent; offensive line; running backs; defense. We’ve always known what Chandler was capable of. What made it more special with his performance is just the timing of the situation when he played the way he played. We’ve always known Chandler was that good.”

If talent hasn’t been the issue for this team, what has been? “It’s kind of hard just to say one particular thing. Good teams lose, bad teams win. Football is just like that. Any given Saturday, one single play or one single decision, or just one missed block or one missed throw or one bad cutback, anything could change a game. I couldn’t put it into words, a particular reason to it.

“I just know this team has had a desire to win games and get back to the team we know we are. Coming into the season, we know talent wasn’t the problem like I’ve said previously. It’s just putting it together every weekend. Sometimes it goes good, sometimes it goes bad. It’s just football.”

Finally, have you decided whether you’ll pursue a pro career after the season? “There’s a lot of factors that go into those decisions. Right now, this program and this team, we’re in a very sensitive position. I’ve played a lot of football and I understand how to deal with times like this. I understand that now is not a ‘me’ time. It’s not a time to think about myself or what I’m going to do with my future or all of those things.

“Those things are great and will cross my mind once in a while, but I can tell you right now that no decisions have been made. I’m not close to any decisions.”

