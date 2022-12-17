TCU lands Alabama transfer receiver JoJo Earle

Alabama transfer wide receiver JoJo Earle is returning closer to home.

The former top-50 recruit and Aledo star announced he was transferring to TCU on Saturday. Earle is the fifth commitment TCU has received this weekend.

Earle won three state championships at Aledo before heading to play for Nick Saban. In two seasons Earle had 24 receptions, 303 yards and two touchdowns in a steady amount of playing time.

Earle was ranked the No. 47 recruit in the Class of 2021 in the 247Sports Composite rankings and was known for his speed and big play ability. Receivers coach Doug Meacham played a big role in landing one of the top receivers in the transfer portal, who visited campus recently.

TCU landed another SEC transfer Friday night with a commitment from Florida cornerback Avery Helm. Sonny Dykes also pulled in three more four-star defensive backs with Arlington Seguin’s Jamel Johnson, the top-rated junior college corner Channing Canada and Randon Fontenette.

The Horned Frogs currently have a top-10 transfer class and are also in the mix for Alabama transfer tackle Tommy Brockermeyer and Texas A&M transfer receiver Chris Marshall. Both are former five-star recruits with Brockermeyer playing at All Saints Episcopal.