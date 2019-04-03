TCU’s Jamie Dixon mum on UCLA speculation

TCU basketball coach Jamie Dixon downplayed speculation connecting him to the open UCLA job.

Dixon, who emerged earlier this week as one of the school's top targets alongside Cincinnati’s Mick Cronin, addressed the rumors Tuesday but remained mum about his future. Instead, he focused on the 58-44 loss his current Horned Frogs faced to Texas in the NIT semifinals at Madison Square Garden.

“I really don’t talk about other jobs,” Dixon said (via the Forth Worth Star-Telegram). “... I just don’t talk about other jobs. That’s how we’ve always done it. I don’t know how many times, I just don’t do that. There’s always so many rumors out there, so I’m just trying to get over this loss right now.

"I’ve got a great job. I’m very lucky where I’m at. I’ve said that before, there’s nothing I can really say. Very thankful for this opportunity I was given at TCU. It doesn’t feel good right now as far as this loss. ... That’s what’s so disappointing because it’s just that we’ve been playing so good. We just never got in that rhythm offensively today. That’s the only thing I feel right now.”

Dixon said he talked with his players about the rumors before Tuesday's game, but doesn't believe the speculation was the reason for his team's loss.

“I mean, I’ve addressed it all year long,” Dixon said. “We just talked to them about it. It’s just ... I don’t know why we played like we did, but it’s disappointing.

“People know that we’re an NCAA-caliber team, and we proved that we were but tonight, we didn’t. But obviously the progress has been substantial in a short period of time. But, again, this game is sticking with me.”

Dixon, 53, has led TCU since the 2016-17 season. The Horned Frogs have gone 68-41 during Dixon’s tenure, and he guided the program last season to its first NCAA Tournament in 20 years. Prior to his time with TCU, Dixon previously coached Pittsburgh to 11 NCAA Tournament appearances in 13 seasons.

Dixon's name has come up in connection to the UCLA job after the program fired Steve Alford in December following a 7-6 start to the season.



