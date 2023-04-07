TCU Insider: Josh Hoover puts on show, linebackers dazzle

TCU practice No. 11 featured the most fireworks of the spring as the offense put on a show.

Practicing in front of fans at Amon G. Carter Stadium, Josh Hoover had the best day any quarterback has had so far. Hoover threw touchdown passes to three different receivers and all were impressive.

The first came during TCU’s redzone portion of practice. On the first play with the second team offense Hoover threw a pretty back shoulder ball to tight end D.J. Rogers who made a twisting, acrobatic one-handed catch for the touchdown. It was easily the top of spring camp so far.

The second came while TCU was simulating game action. First Hoover connected on a strike to Blair Conwright for a gain of at least 20 yards. But the offense was eventually backed up and faced a third-and-long. Hoover converted in style finding Conwright on a deep post route for a touchdown.

Hoover’s final touchdown went to Oklahoma State transfer J.P. Richardson on a similar route to Conwright. Richardson shed a tackler before rolling into the endzone. The two connected earlier on another nice completion as well.

Chandler Morris flashed at times as well. He had a run on a zone read that likely would’ve resulted in a score and completed a nice deep ball to Savion Williams for 20-plus yards, but the first team offense was held out of the endzone and missed a field goal.

Even though offensive coordinator Kendal Briles said the job is open, many have assumed that the job will be Morris’. All signs point to that still being the case, but Hoover’s development this spring has to excite the coaching staff about the future of the quarterback room.

TCU’s linebackers are studs

Last year, everyone pointed to the offensive line as the group that was the best unit on the team. So far in the spring, it looks like the linebackers could be the best position group for TCU.

The depth of the linebackers has stood out. Johnny Hodges was sidelined at Friday’s practice opening the door for true freshman Jonathan Bax to receive some first team reps. Bax continued his impressive spring and didn’t look out of place with the starters.

Story continues

Sophomore Landyn Watson has also quietly put together a solid spring. Like Bax, he looks the part at 6-foot-3, 255 pounds. Watson had a string of three or four consecutive tackles and also had a sack.

Namdi Obiazor also had some good moments including forcing an errant throw by Morris on fourth down. He’s bulked up and could be an intriguing option at one of the off-ball linebacker positions. Shad Banks continues to be among the defense’s best players as well.

Keep in mind, the Horned Frogs are still waiting for Jamoi Hodge, Marcel Brooks and Thomas Armstrong to get into the mix once they complete their rehab. Incoming freshman Maxwell Carroll was also on campus to check out practice and projects to be a factor when he arrives in June.

Injuries ravaged the linebacker position last year, leaving TCU to basically play with four or five at a time. That shouldn’t be an issue this year with the experience and influx of young talent thriving.

Quick hitters

Alabama transfer Tommy Brockermeyer got an opportunity to receive first-team reps at right tackle and held his own most of the day. The former five-star recruit got off to a slow start at the beginning of spring, but is starting to come along.

The safety trio of Bud Clark, Mark Perry and Millard Bradford has been excellent this spring as one would expect. Perry had a good pass breakup and is always a factor in the run game.

Clark said he feels the unit has finally mastered Joe Gillespie’s 3-3-5 defense and Clark has stepped up as the vocal leader and top trash talker on the team.

On offense, the slot receiver battle continues to be among the most intriguing. Between Richardson, Major Everhart and JoJo Earle there’s a lot of talent. Richardson has been the most consistent and may have the best hands on the team.

Everhart and Earle have the most juice when it comes to explosive plays. Everhart had a nice reverse on Friday that likely would’ve been a touchdown. Earle took a snap and running back and showed how dynamic he is with the ball.

All three will play in some regards, but it’ll be interesting to see who emerges as the leading option. We haven’t seen many four wide receiver sets so far, with TCU opting to slide tight ends Jared Wiley or Rogers out to the slot at times.

The Horned Frogs are off this weekend and will begin the final week of spring practice on Monday.