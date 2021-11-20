TCU injury report vs. Kansas: QB Max Duggan to start; WR Quentin Johnston is out

TCU quarterback Max Duggan is returning to the starting lineup today.

Duggan returns to the lineup against Kansas after being sidelined the past two games with a broken bone in his foot. Backup Chandler Morris, who started the past two games, is sidelined with an injury.

Duggan last played at Kansas State on Oct. 30. He’s been battling the foot injury since the Texas Tech game on Oct. 9, but it’s an injury that can’t get worse by playing through it. Instead, it comes down to pain tolerance.

For the season, Duggan has thrown for 1,666 yards with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s completed 65% of his passes (120 for 185). Duggan also has 250 yards rushing and two TDs on 77 carries.

With Morris out, true freshman Sam Jackson could be a backup option. Jackson separated his shoulder in last week’s game at Oklahoma State, but is expected to be available. Another option could be wide receiver Jake Neufeld.

Along with Morris, other notable offensive players sidelined include running back Zach Evans, wide receiver Quentin Johnston and offensive lineman Wes Harris.

TCU interim coach Jerry Kill said Evans was at 80% earlier this week. He leads the team in rushing yards with 648 but will be missing his fourth straight game.

The Frogs are hopeful that sophomore running back Kendre Miller will be available today. He’s a game-time decision. Emari Demercado is the team’s top running back option if Miller isn’t able to play. Freshman cornerback Ahmonte Watkins has transitioned to running back too.

Johnston is TCU’s best deep threat, compiling 612 yards on 33 catches with six touchdowns. But he had just two catches for minus-3 yards at Oklahoma State, and also didn’t play in the Texas Tech game.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

