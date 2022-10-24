TCU Horned Frogs vs. West Virginia Mountaineers: TV, kickoff, time, station, channel

No. 7 TCU will travel to a place it has historically struggled for its next Big 12 matchup.

The Horned Frogs have lost in their last three trips to West Virginia and will look to snap another streak. While TCU has surged to the top of the Big 12 standings, the Mountaineers have been a disappointment.

West Virginia was blown out 48-10 by Texas Tech while the Horned Frogs stormed back to beat Kansas State 38-28.

The Mountaineers are vulnerable, but will be extra motivated to play spoiler to TCU. The Horned Frogs have already snapped various losing streaks to SMU, Kansas State and OKlahoma. Will West Virginia be next?

TCU Horned Frogs (7-0, 4-0) at West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3)

When: Oct. 29 at 11 a.m.

Where: Milan Puskar Stadium

TV: ESPN

Radio: WBAP Radio with Riff Ram, Varsity and Tune-In apps

Line: TCU opens as a -7 point favorite.

Last meeting: West Virginia defeated TCU 29-17 on Oct. 23, 2021