TCU Horned Frogs at Houston Cougars: TV, kickoff, time, station, channel

TCU opens Big 12 play on the road as the Horned Frogs travel to Houston to face their former Southwest Conference foes.

It’s the Cougars’ first Big 12 game in program history, so Saturday should be a special moment for that entire fanbase.

Both teams desperately need a win coming out of Saturday’s game. It would be the first win over a Power Five opponent for TCU this season while the Cougars are trying to shake off an upset to cross city rival Rice.

Here’s how to watch Saturday’s matchup:

TCU Horned Frogs (1-1) at Houston Cougars (1-1)

When: Sept. 16 at 7 p.m

Where: TDECU Stadium in Houston

TV: FS1

Radio: WBAP Radio with Riff Ram, Varsity and Tune-In apps

Line: TCU is a -7.5 point favorite

Last meeting: TCU defeated Houston 20-13 on Dec. 27, 2008