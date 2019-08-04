TCU kicker out indefinitely after hit by car on scooter, could miss entire season

TCU kicker Cole Bunce was hit by a car while riding his scooter this week, and underwent emergency surgery. (George Walker/Getty Images)

TCU kicker Cole Bunce may miss the entire season after he was hit by a car last week, just days before the Horned Frogs kicked off fall camp.

Bunce was driving his scooter on Thursday morning when he was hit by a car attempting to turn into a driveway, coach Gary Patterson told reporters on Saturday. Bunce, who was less than half a mile from Amon G. Carter Stadium, was knocked completely off his scooter when he was hit.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to a police report of the incident obtained by ESPN, Bunce was then transported by ambulance to a hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. Patterson didn’t provide details of that surgery or offer a timeline for the 20-year-old’s return, however he didn’t seem optimistic.

[Join or create a 2019 Yahoo College Fantasy Football league for free today]

“I don’t think he’ll be able to play the rest of the year,” Patterson said, via the Dallas Morning News. “Sometimes you have luck and sometimes you have no luck at all.”

Police cited the driver of the car with failure to yield, according to ESPN.

“(The other driver) did not see (Bunce) and turned into (him), knocking the driver off,” the police report read, via ESPN. “(Bunce) had the right of way.”

Bunce went 12-of-12 on extra point attempts for the Horned Frogs last season, and went 4-of-9 on field goal attempts with a long of 41 yards. The senior from San Jose, California, was expected to handle kickoffs for TCU again this season.

Senior Jonathan Song will likely take over completely in Bunce’s absence. Song went 25-of-26 on extra-point attempts last season and 9-of-12 on field goal attempts.

More from Yahoo Sports: