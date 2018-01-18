TCU guard Fisher has another knee injury, may miss season

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) -- Point guard Jaylen Fisher could miss the rest of the season for No. 24 TCU after injuring his right knee. It is the second time in less than six months he hurt a knee in practice.

Fisher is scheduled to have surgery Thursday, two days after the latest injury.

After using crutches to come into the arena soon after tipoff Wednesday night, Fisher sat in a chair near the TCU bench while the No. 24 Horned Frogs played Iowa State. He was wearing long sweat pants, but it was obvious by a bulge that his right knee was either in a brace or heavily wrapped.

TCU fans gave Fisher a nice round of applause when he was shown on the video board above the court during a timeout with about 7 minutes left in the first half.

The sophomore guard previously tore the meniscus in his left knee when the team was preparing to go to Australia in August, a trip Fisher missed for surgery.

Fisher was ready for the start of the season, and played all 17 games before Wednesday. He was averaging 12.1 points and was fifth in the Big 12 with 5.4 assists per game.

He had a career-high 22 points in an overtime loss Saturday at No. 4 Oklahoma. He made 11 of 20 shots from 3-point range his last four games.

