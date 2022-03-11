TCU Frogs vs. No. 6 Kansas: Big 12 basketball lineups, TV, time, score, prediction

Jamie Dixon joked that TCU basketball has played just about everybody recently. The Horned Frogs played seven games over a 15-day stretch to close out the regular season.

That included consecutive games against No. 6 Kansas over three days last week. The teams meet once again Friday in the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center.

TCU advanced by overcoming a 20-point deficit to stun No. 22 Texas in the quarterfinals. KU rolled past West Virginia.

“Anybody we’re playing we’ve played recently, if you look at it,” Dixon said before the outcome of the KU-WVU game was known. “I’m just proud of how our guys handled it and what they did. We’re going to enjoy this win for another hour or so and figure out who we’re playing.

“But I think this team went through a lot, and we didn’t complain about it. We didn’t talk about it in the media. We just battled and fought and won a big game against Texas Tech and Kansas, and then a one-possession game at Kansas.”

TCU defeated KU 74-64 in Fort Worth on March 1, and then lost 72-68 in Lawrence on March 3.

This will be the third matchup between the teams in the conference tournament. KU won 64-59 in a quarterfinal matchup in 2015, and TCU won 85-82 in a quarterfinal matchup in 2017.

Here’s everything else you need to know going into the game:

The Details

When/where: 6 p.m. Friday, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.

TV/radio: ESPN2 (Jon Sciambi, Fran Fraschilla, Kris Budden); ESPN Radio (Marc Kestecher, Malcolm Huckaby); KLIF (570 AM) with Brian Estridge and John Denton.

Records: TCU 20-11; Kansas 26-6

About TCU: TCU has five victories against top 25 teams this season. That’s the most ranked wins in a single-season in program history. ... The Frogs are 6-9 all-time in the Big 12 tournament. They have never reached the championship game. ... TCU won its 20th game of the season on Thursday. The Frogs have four 20-win seasons in the six years under Jamie Dixon. ... Sophomore guard Mike Miles scored 13 points on Thursday, his 22nd game scoring in double-figures. ... Junior guard Damion Baugh had a team-high 17 points on Thursday, his 15th game in double figures.

About Kansas: The Jayhawks own the all-time series over the Frogs 23-3. ... KU last won the conference tournament in 2018. ... Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji was named the league’s player of the year. He scored 18 points in KU’s 87-63 victory over West Virginia on Thursday. ... KU dominated the rebounding battle against WVU 48-27. ... The Jayhawks have four players on their roster who were born in Texas — Jalen Wilson (Denton), Michael Jankovich (Dallas), Zach Clemence (San Antonio) and KJ Adams Jr. (Austin).

Projected lineups

TCU: Mike Miles, Damion Baugh, Chuck O’Bannon Jr., Emanuel Miller, Eddie Lampkin

Kansas: Ochai Agbaji, Dajuan Harris, Christian Braun, Jalen Wilson, David McCormack

Prediction

TCU showed its grit by pulling off a remarkable comeback against Texas on Thursday. And the Frogs have proven to match up well against the Jayhawks this season. KU, though, has the edge by playing less than an hour from its campus. The Frogs will make it interesting, but the Jayhawks prevail much like they did at Allen Fieldhouse last week. KU 71, TCU 66.

