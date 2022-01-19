TCU Frogs at Oklahoma State Cowboys: Basketball lineups, TV, time, score prediction

TCU basketball has already matched its win total from last season.

The Horned Frogs improved to 12-2 overall, 2-1 in Big 12 play with their thrilling overtime victory over Oklahoma on Saturday. The Frogs have won nine of their last 10 games, including two straight in conference.

They’ll look to keep the hot streak going at Oklahoma State on Wednesday night. Here’s everything you need to know going into the game:

The Details

When/ where: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma

TV/radio: Big Now on ESPN+ (Ted Emrich and Bryndon Manzer); KLIF (570 AM) and XM (386) with John Denton and Colin Boddicker

Records: TCU 12-2, 2-1 Big 12; Oklahoma State 9-7, 2-3 Big 12

About TCU: The Horned Frogs are one of seven Power Five programs without a road loss. A win would move TCU to 3-0 on the road, its best since going 4-0 in 1937-38. … TCU is receiving votes in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll this week. … TCU is led by sophomore guard Mike Miles, who ranks third in the Big 12 in scoring (16.9 points per game) and fourth in assists (4.5 assists per game).

About Oklahoma State: The Cowboys are coming off a 61-54 victory at No. 1 Baylor on Saturday. It was the program’s first road win over the No. 1-ranked team. … The Cowboys had lost four of their last five going into the Baylor game. … A couple local players in OSU’s starting lineup are Mansfield Timberview’s Isaac Likekele and Justin Northwest’s Avery Anderson III. Likekele, a senior guard, scored six points in 36 minutes in the victory over Baylor. Anderson, meanwhile, is averaging 10.3 points per game.

Projected lineups

TCU: Mike Miles, Damion Baugh, Chuck O’Bannon Jr., Emanuel Miller, Eddie Lampkin Jr.

Oklahoma State: Avery Anderson III, Isaac Likekele, Bryce Williams, Bryce Thompson, Moussa Cisse

Prediction

Oklahoma State leads the all-time series 27-11, including a 13-3 record in Stillwater, but TCU has won seven of the last nine meetings. Both teams go into this game feeling good about themselves with victories on Saturday. But we’ll go with the local team given its recent run of success against OSU and the idea that the Cowboys won’t be able to take advantage of TCU’s suspect perimeter defense. TCU ranks last in the Big 12 in 3-point defense but OSU is the worst 3-point shooting team. Expect a low-scoring affair. TCU 63, Oklahoma State 59.

