TCU football vs. SMU Mustangs: Kickoff time, TV, radio, prediction

The Iron Skillet’s centennial anniversary is here.

TCU and SMU started their football series in 1915 and have played every year since 1925 except for four seasons — last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic; 2006; and 1987-88 when SMU didn’t field a team.

TCU leads the all-time series 51-41-7, but SMU is the reigning champion. The Mustangs have held the famed Iron Skillet for more than two years following their victory in the last meeting on Sept. 21, 2019.

TCU hasn’t forgotten about that game.

“We’ve still got a bad taste in our mouth from two years ago when we played them,” TCU guard Wes Harris said. “But then again, we got a lot of different players and they got a lot of different players. We’re excited to go out Saturday and make a statement.”

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know going into it:

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth

TV: FS1 (Dan Hellie, Robert Smith)

Radio: WBAP/820 AM, Sirius 119, XM 200 (Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine)

Spanish Radio: Zona MX/99.1 FM (Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos)

The line: TCU by 9, over/under 65 1/2 (per VegasInsider.com’s consensus line Wednesday afternoon)

DID YOU KNOW?

SMU’s first football game was against TCU in 1915. The Frogs won 43-0. … TCU is looking to 3-0 for the 10th time under Gary Patterson. ... SMU is hoping to get to 4-0 for the third consecutive season under Sonny Dykes. … The Frogs have won 15 of their last 21 regular-season games following an open date. … Patterson is 94-27 in games played at Amon G. Carter Stadium. … Dykes served as an offensive analyst for TCU in 2017 before becoming SMU’s head coach. … SMU is TCU’s second-most played series. TCU and Baylor have met 116 times.

PREDICTION

TCU hasn’t lost consecutive games to SMU since 1992-93. The Frogs haven’t forgotten what happened in 2019, are coming off a bye and received a little more fuel this week courtesy of SMU’s Rashee Rice. SMU needed a last-second Hail Mary to knock off Louisiana Tech last week. Behind Zach Evans and an improved defense, TCU wins it by two scores. TCU 34, SMU 20.

