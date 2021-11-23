TCU RB Zach Evans is done for the season, interim football coach Jerry Kill says

TCU star running back Zach Evans is being shut down for the rest of the season, interim coach Jerry Kill said Tuesday.

Evans won’t be available for the regular-season finale at Iowa State on Friday afternoon, and won’t play in a bowl game should TCU become eligible.

Evans has missed the last four games with a lingering turf toe injury sustained during the Oct. 9 game at Texas Tech. Evans finishes his sophomore campaign with 648 yards rushing and five touchdowns. He also had 51 yards receiving on five receptions.

Evans is the highest-rated recruit in TCU history. Questions linger on if he’ll return for his junior season as TCU is in the midst of a coaching change. The school parted ways with longtime coach Gary Patterson on Oct. 31, and is expected to hire SMU’s Sonny Dykes after the regular season.

Evans publicly campaigned for TCU to hire Jackson State’s Deion Sanders.

Along with Evans, TCU could be without another standout offensive player in wide receiver Quentin Johnston for the finale. Johnston missed last week’s game against Kansas and Kill described Johnston as “questionable.”

Johnston worked on the side during TCU’s practice on Monday.

“I don’t see him playing but he might,” Kill said. “You don’t know. It’s too early.”

TCU and Iowa State are set to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. The game is being televised on FS1.

Get the Horned Frogs Extra newsletter

Get the latest news regarding TCU athletics in your inbox every Thursday morning.

SIGN UP