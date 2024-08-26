TCU football preview: Horned Frogs’ offensive line aims to be more physical in 2024

The Horned Frogs will have a rebuilt offensive line in 2024 after the unit took a step back during last year’s 5-7 finish.

In 2022, TCU had one of the best offensive lines in the country behind Steve Avila and Alan Ali. The expectation last season was that returning starters like Brandon Coleman and Andrew Coker would allow for another strong season, but TCU was average up front and lacked physicality.

TCU finished ninth in the Big 12 in rushing and while the Horned Frogs lead the league in passing yardage, the offensive line ranked ninth in sacks allowed. Now, the unit is relying heavily upon transfers to improve.

Ahead of the Horned Frogs season opener at Stanford on Aug. 30, here’s a look at the offensive line:

The starters

Center: James Brockermeyer

Guards: Remington Strickland, Carson Bruno

Tackles: Mike Nichols, Bless Harris

Breakdown: Four of the projected starters are new to Fort Worth this season led by Harris from Florida State. Harris started multiple games for the Seminoles last season en route to them winning the ACC championship. Brockermeyer joined the program over the summer from Alabama and battled Coltin Deery for the starting center spot. Brockermeyer seemed to have the edge as camp concluded.

Bruno brings two years of starting experience from Louisiana Tech and was steady in the interior during camp. Strickland is a Texas A&M transfer and started most of the reps at guard, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if Deery ends up getting the edge over the course of the season. Dykes said he anticipated Deery being among the top five linemen, so if it’s not at center then Strickland’s spot is the most likely.

Nichols started six games last season during the season long shuffle and played over 650 snaps last season. Nichols is mild-mannered, but showed more physicality and aggression during camp. The senior will play a key role at tackle for the Horned Frogs.

Next up

Rotation pieces: Coltin Deery, Ben Taylor-Whitfield, Cooper Powers, Robby Rochester, Quinton Harris

More names to know: Mike Stoker, Samir Camacho, Cade Bennett

Breakdown: The Horned Frogs were still in the process of finalizing the next three to five pieces in the rotation. Deery is a given for snaps, as is Taylor-Whitfield. The former Duncanville star started against West Virginia and appeared in 10 games last season. Taylor-Whitfield got some first team reps and could be first up if Nichols struggles at tackle. After those two the depth is questionable.

Powers is a redshirt freshman while Harris is entering his redshirt sophomore season. Rochester has some experience at TCU and during his time at UConn, but is still a question mark. Camacho is a true freshman that earned praise from Dykes for his overall development during camp despite missing the first few practices. Stoker is a former standout from South Oak Cliff entering his redshirt freshman season.

Bennett would’ve been a lock to be a starter after being a two-time All-MWC selection at San Diego State. Unfortunately, Bennett was ruled out for the season with a disk injury. TCU would have less worries with its depth if Bennett was available.

Best case scenario: TCU’s offensive line is able to gel early against Stanford and Long Island which should set up better pass protection and situational run blocking when the Horned Frogs get into Big 12 play.

Worst case scenario: The unit performs much like it did last season with a lack of physicality at the point of attack. That leads to a constant shuffling of the starting offensive which will limit the upside of TCU’s offense for a second straight season.