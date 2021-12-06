TCU football lands visit from top transfer QB Quinn Ewers, per reports

TCU football has landed at least a visit from local product Quinn Ewers, according to multiple reports.

Ewers, the top-ranked quarterback prospect in the 2021 class who starred at Southlake Carroll, is on the open market after entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal after one season at Ohio State. Ewers was originally committed to the University of Texas before flipping to Ohio State.

Ewers visited Texas Tech on Sunday and is expected to visit TCU on Monday, as first reported by Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel. Ewers has also reportedly met with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian.

A source told the Star-Telegram that TCU and new coach Sonny Dykes would at least “try to make up some ground” in their pursuit of Ewers this weekend. That appears to have led to an on-campus visit.

It’s understandable why Ewers would be open to listening to Dykes and the new staff for the Horned Frogs. Dykes had success with transfer quarterbacks in his time at SMU, including Shane Buechele (Texas) and Tanner Mordecai (Oklahoma). During his time at Cal, Dykes developed Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff into the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Ewers could be intrigued by the pass-happy offense that Dykes and incoming offensive coordinator Garrett Riley run. Ewers also has a connection to new TCU recruiting coordinator Bryan Carrington, who was on Tom Herman’s staff when Ewers committed to the Longhorns.

Ewers took two snaps for the Buckeyes last season. Originally a 2022 prospect, Ewers enrolled early at Ohio State and made well over $1 million with athletes being able to profit off their name, image and likeness these days. Ewers was denied the ability to make money off NIL by the UIL, which prompted his decision to leave high school a year earlier than expected.

Another commitment

Along with the Ewers news, TCU also added another player to its 2022 recruiting class on Sunday night.

Rowlett defensive end Michael Ibukun-Okeyode announced his intentions to join the Frogs on his Twitter account.

Story continues

Ibukun-Okeyode is another former SMU commit who has flipped to TCU in recent days. He is ranked as the No. 54 edge rusher in the nation and No. 133 overall player in Texas, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

TCU now has the 78th-ranked class in the country.

