TCU football does not have NFL Draft pick for first time since 2008

The Big 12 was shut out of the first round of the NFL Draft. TCU football was shut out all together.

The Horned Frogs didn’t have a player selected for the first time since the 2008 draft.

Obinna Eze, the Frogs’ left tackle, was the best option, but he didn’t hear his name called over the weekend.

Eze is expected to sign with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent, a source told the Star-Telegram shortly after the draft.

Safety La’Kendrick Van Zandt, defensive back T.J. Carter and long snapper Antonio Ortiz are the other players pursuing pro careers who went through the school’s pro day.

Mathis picks Texas

Former TCU defensive end Ochaun Mathis is headed to Nebraska.

Most expected Mathis to follow former coach Gary Patterson to Texas but he opted to join the Huskers.

Mathis made his decision official on Saturday.

Mathis started every game for the Horned Frogs the past three seasons. He had 4.0 sacks and 7.0 tackles for loss in 12 games last season.

Mathis recorded a team-best 9.0 sacks in 2020. Those were the most by a Horned Frog since Mat Boesen had 11.5 sacks in 2017. Mathis also had 14 tackles for loss that season, which ranked third in the Big 12 and tied for 12th in the country.

