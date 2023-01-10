TCU fans gather at campus watch party, Crockett Row block party to cheer on Horned Frogs

Crowds of Horned Frogs football fans are beginning to gather for a watch party at Schollmaier Arena on the TCU campus, a block party on Crockett Row and at bars across Fort Worth to cheer on the TCU team as they play Georgia for the national championship.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:45 p.m. Central time at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Follow updates here as Fort Worth fans react to the game.

On campus

The entire community is invited to watch the game on the big screen at Schollmaier Arena with family and friends with free admission. Concession and merchandise stands are open. A clear bag policy is in effect.

Free parking is available in Frog Alley, Lot 6 on Stadium Drive, and Lots 3 and 4 off W. Cantey Street.

Inside the arena where student and fans pour info the stands for the game. Game time is 6:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/SFN6NBCaut — Brayden Garcia (@bjgarcia27) January 9, 2023

Walker Brown, 7, said his favorite TCU player is wide receiver Quentin Johnston. Brown is a relatively new TCU fan and said the Frogs will win the National Championship in a nail biter, 28-27. pic.twitter.com/5RlgvYTKsY — Brayden Garcia (@bjgarcia27) January 9, 2023

Horned Frogs football fans enter Schollmaier Arena on the TCU campus in Fort Worth for a watch party to cheer on the TCU team as they play Georgia for the national championship Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Horned Frogs football fans enter Schollmaier Arena on the TCU campus in Fort Worth for a watch party to cheer on the TCU team as they play Georgia for the national championship Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Crockett Row

Crockett Row’s free block party is under way and will continue through 2 a.m.

Two outdoor 25-foot TV screens have been set up near the intersection of Crockett and Currie streets, alongside food trucks and other food and beverage stations in the Crockett Corral.

Guests also can watch the game while enjoying food and drink specials from various locations including Concrete Cowboy, The Social House and the Movie Tavern Take Five Lounge.

The block party also features live music and entertainment, and live broadcasts and prizes from 95.9 The Ranch.

There is free entry and parking in all Crockett Row garages with ticket validation. Crockett and Currie streets are partially closed to traffic.