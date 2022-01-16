TCU edges Oklahoma in overtime 59-58

·2 min read

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Charles O'Bannon's baseline 3-pointer with 27.3 seconds remaining in overtime proved to be the winner in TCU's 59-58 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday.

After O'Bannon's basket, coming off an assist from Mike Miles, Elijah Harkless cut the lead to one on a layup. Miles missed the front end of a one-and-one and Oklahoma got the rebound, but Harkless missed a well-guarded jumper from the right elbow at the buzzer.

O'Bannon finished with 11 points as did Micha Peavy for the Horned Frogs (12-2, 2-1 Big 12). Miles, averaging 17.8 points per game, scored just six points.

Jalen Hill scored 12 points with 14 rebounds for TCU (12-5, 2-3), Jordan Goldwire also scored 12 points, Harkless added 11 and Tanner Groves had 10 rebounds but only six points, well below his team-leading 13.7 average. Oklahoma had won the last eight meetings.

The teams combined for 39 turnovers in a game that was particularly ragged in the second half. After both teams shot 50% or better in the first half, the Sooners shot just 31% in the second when they were 1 of 14 from 3-point range, and TCU shot 34.5% and was 0 of 5 from the arc.

Oklahoma, which led 29-27 at halftime, had a seven-point lead five minutes into the second half when it went into a 3-of-19 shooting funk and TCU took advantage with a 17-4 run, leading 48-42 with under two minutes remaining. Hill got free under the basket and took an inbounds pass to score with 1.4 seconds left to send the game into overtime tied at 50-all.

Oklahoma is host to Kansas on Tuesday. TCU is at Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

