TCU doesn't have enough healthy players to have a spring game

There will be no spring game for TCU in 2019. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

TCU’s spring game was scheduled for Saturday. It won’t be happening.

Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson said Tuesday that TCU won’t have a spring game because the team doesn’t have enough healthy players. TCU had an injury-riddled 2018 season and that has carried over to 2019. There simply aren’t enough players to field two complete teams to play against each other.

They have roughly 7 healthy OL, 4 healthy WR, 3 healthy RBs, 6 healthy DL, 3 healthy CBs, 4 healthy LBs and 3 healthy S.

From the Fort Worth Star-Telegram:

The Frogs have limited depth and numbers with several players out with injuries this spring. Patterson has said TCU is practicing with about half of an 85-man scholarship roster with the injuries, coupled with around 20 joining the program this summer as the rest of the 2019 recruiting class and grad transfers arrive on campus.

TCU is not the first program to have to cancel or modify a spring game because of injuries and other factors. In 2015, Florida had to change the terms of its spring game because of a lack of healthy offensive linemen.

Since there is no spring game on Saturday, TCU should have a special event at the school’s basketball arena. Football fans should be invited — with discounted concessions available — to relive the glory that was the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl. TCU won the epic game 10-7 in overtime after it combined with Cal for nine interceptions.

We’d definitely go to that.

