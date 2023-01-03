TCU College Football National Championship tickets are listed for as high as $225K

Diehard fans of the TCU Horned Frogs can splurge up to $225,000 to catch the College Football Playoff National Championship matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs Jan. 9.

That gets you a cushy seat in a private suite with a grand view of the football field, catered food service and big screen TVs if you prefer an experience more like home. Of course, you’ll hear the roar of the crowd in purple as TCU scores.

The Horned Frogs take on the Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. ESPN will broadcast the game both on television and radio.

Tickets for the matchup are still available from different virtual vendors such as Ticketmaster, StubHub and SeatGeek. Each vendor is different, but the cheapest tickets for most start around the $400-500 range.

However, the most expensive tickets available from each seller is quite the penny. As of Tuesday, the Star-Telegram looked at the highest- and lowest-priced for one ticket from Ticketmaster, StubHub and SeatGeek:

Ticketmaster

Lowest-priced ticket: $510

Highest-priced ticket: $6,500

Tickets for TCU’s championship game range from $500 to $800 for upper concourse level seating. Most of the tickets on Ticketmaster’s website are from resellers, who can and usually sell them for more than originally paid for.

For tickets closest to the field, Ticketmaster has prices ranging from $1,500 to $3,000 depending on seating. A few VIP tickets remain, but start around $5,000 and continue up from there.

StubHub

Lowest-priced ticket: $405

Highest-priced ticket: $225,000

A good chunk of StubHub tickets from $405 to $800 are for upper concourse seating. Mid-level stadium seating starts at $1,100 and climbs to a few thousand more depending on the location of the seats.

The real kicker are patio and terrace suite level tickets that hold a $92,000 and above price tag. However, if you’ve saved up for an executive suite level ticket, that will only cost you between $145,000 and $225,000.

SeatGeek

Lowest-priced ticket: $442

Highest-priced ticket: $129,000

SeatGeek has many seats in the $442 to $600 range across the stadium and in good view of the field. Mid-level tickets start around $900 and climb to a few thousands for seats halfway up the venue.

Seats closest to the field go from $2,000 to $5,000, which hold the closest views to see the purple and white. VIP seating and suite tickets vary in price, but range from $31,000 to $129,000.