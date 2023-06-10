TCU coach Kirk Sarloos speaks to blue vs. purple uniform controversy: “I like my purple”

TCU beat Indiana State 4-1 in the first game of the NCAA Super Regional, on Friday extending their win streak to 10 and extending their streak of 10 straight games donning their purple batting practice jerseys.

The tops are simple; all-purple with two buttons up top and the block T-C-U in white lettering across the chest.

There hadn’t been much notice until the Frogs reached this weekend, playing the Sycamores, who donned all-blue uniform tops with their home-white bottoms on Friday.

The TCU and Indiana State uniform combo seems like it was an accident lol this is so bad — Zane “Dewey” Denton Respecter (@__OnlyShallow) June 9, 2023

I don’t understand the lack of uniform coordination in the CWS. TCU with purple jerseys, Indiana State in blue. — The Red Bearister (@TheRedBearister) June 9, 2023

It’s no secret the Frogs have been hot lately. In addition to their double-digit win streak, the Frogs have won 18 of their last 20 games.

In that stretch, they’ve outscored their opponents 188-66, including two wins via run-rule.

When asked about the common theme of purple jerseys, and the online backlash, TCU head coach Kirk Sarloos was quick to move on to the next topic.

“I don’t care,” he said.

Sarloos was clear that it was a sensitive topic. Is it the secret to TCU’s hot bats and recent success?

For Sarloos, it’s just his taste, as of late.

“I like my purple.”

It’s a good bet the Horned Frogs will wear the purple practice tops the rest of the tournament.