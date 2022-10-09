TCU climbs higher in the college football polls

TCU crept higher in the college football rankings after the Horned Frogs’ win at Kansas on Saturday.

TCU moved up four spots to No. 13 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll and to 15th in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0) host No. 8 Oklahoma State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in a battle of unbeaten Big 12 teams.

Their rankings is their highest since finishing the season at No. 9 in 2017.

Georgia replaced Alabama as the No. 1 team in the AP poll. Ohio State is second and Alabama is third.