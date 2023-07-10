TCU’s Brayden Taylor selected 19th in 2023 MLB Draft

TCU’s third baseman Brayden Taylor was selected 19th overall by the Tampa Bay Rays during Sunday’s MLB draft.

“This is such a surreal feeling,” said Taylor on the ESPN broadcast of the draft.

With the 19th pick, @RaysBaseball selects @TCU_Baseball shortstop Brayden Taylor, No. 15 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.



Watch live: https://t.co/1s1j9XMnG5 pic.twitter.com/7hSBV1PVB6 — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 10, 2023

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 21-year-old infielder will go to a promising big league organization who is leading the American League East division and has the second-best record in the Major Leagues as of the All-Star break.

“I’m very grateful to the Tampa Bay Rays for selecting me,” said Taylor. “I’m ready to get to work.”

According to MLB.com, Taylor flew under the radar through high school in Utah and while in college. However, he has developed during his time as a Horned Frog.

The analysis said he has a sweet left-handed swing that exhibits good bat-to-ball skills. He is comfortable getting deep into counts and control the strike zone. Taylor matched the program record for single-season home runs with 23, but couldn’t set it after failing to record one in his last seven games.

Despite the drought at the end of his college career, he did set the TCU career-home run record after hitting his 48th in a postseason game against Arkansas.

The third baseman was commended for his arm strength and solid defense at the hot corner. He has been critiqued for his defensive quickness, which could prevent him from being impressive at second base or shortstop. However, he is still expected to be able to grow and develop in the coming years.

Taylor became the 169th Horned Frog to be selected in the MLB Draft. He is the 57th player from TCU to be picked in the top 10 rounds. He is the fifth to be drafted in the first round.

The last first-round pick TCU produced was pitcher Nick Lodolo, who was drafted seventh overall by the Cincinnati Reds in 2019.

Lodolo currently plays with the Reds’ big league club. He joined a group of Frogs that have made their Major League debut. Another prospect produced by TCU was Luken Baker, who made his debut for the St. Louis Cardinals this year.

Taylor is the first position player Horned Frog that heard his name called in the first round of the draft. All four others were pitchers.