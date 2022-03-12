TCU basketball unable to mount another comeback as No. 6 KU rolls in Big 12 semis

Drew Davison
·3 min read

TCU basketball didn’t have another miraculous comeback in it.

A day after battling back from a 20-point deficit to stun No. 22 Texas in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament, TCU found itself in a 19-point hole against No. 6 Kansas in the first half of a semifinal matchup Friday night.

The Frogs chipped away at the deficit, cutting it to single digits early in the second half, but the Jayhawks were always in control. KU eventually pulled away for a 75-62 victory in front of a pro-Jayhawk crowd at the T-Mobile Center.

KU (27-6) advances to the championship game where it’ll face the winner of the Texas Tech-Oklahoma game. The Jayhawks have a potential 1-seed at stake in the NCAA Tournament.

TCU (20-12), meanwhile, will now await its March Madness fate on Selection Sunday. The Frogs have never advanced past the semifinal round of the Big 12 Tournament.

KU took control of the game in the first half, leading by as many as 19 points. The Jayhawks shot 63% from the field in the opening half, which helped them go on a couple of big runs. They scored six unanswered to take a 44-25 lead at the 1:14 mark.

TCU trimmed the deficit to 44-30 by halftime, scoring the final five points of the half.

The Frogs showed life early in the second half, too, opening 5 for 5 from the field. A 3-pointer by Chuck O’Bannon Jr. pulled TCU to within 52-44 with 16:19 left.

But things unraveled after that. KU went on an 11-1 run to build a 63-45 lead with 12 minutes left. TCU had a four-possession stretch in which it had a turnover, blocked shot, blocked shot and shot-clock violation.

TCU and KU were playing for the third time in 11 days as the teams split the regular-season series. The Frogs defeated the Jayhawks in Fort Worth on March 1, turning it over only seven times that night.

But TCU turned it over 15 times in a loss at KU on March 3, and struggled with turnovers once again Friday. The Frogs had 18 turnovers, which the Jayhawks turned into 23 points. KU had just six turnovers, which resulted in four points for TCU.

For TCU, it’s on to March Madness. Most projections have the Frogs slated for a 7- to 10-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The first-round games will be played next Thursday and Friday at eight sites across the country. Fort Worth is among the eight cities hosting the opening weekend at Dickies Arena, but TCU won’t get the hometown draw as the host school.

So the Frogs will land in one of the following cities: Indianapolis, San Diego, Pittsburgh, Greenville, S.C., Buffalo, Portland or Milwaukee.

