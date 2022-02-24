TCU basketball fades down the stretch as No. 20 Texas rallies for a victory

TCU basketball put itself in position for a signature win at Texas on Wednesday night, but it collapsed down the stretch.

The Horned Frogs let a double-digit lead in the second half slip away in the final 13 minutes, falling 75-66 to the 20th-ranked Longhorns at the Erwin Center in Austin.

TCU (17-9, 6-8 Big 12) has lost four of its last five games. Texas (20-8, 9-6), meanwhile, bounced back from a loss to Texas Tech.

The Frogs led 48-38 with 13:20 left but then fell apart. Texas went on a 17-2 run to take a 55-50 lead by the 7:25 mark, and pulled away for the victory after that.

Texas has now won its last seven games against TCU. The Frogs dropped to 3-96 all-time against ranked teams on the road.

TCU hosts No. 9 Texas Tech (22-6, 11-4) on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. at Schollmaier Arena. The Red Raiders defeated the Frogs 82-69 earlier this month in Lubbock.

