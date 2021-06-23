TCU basketball to face SEC opponent that it hasn’t played in 35 years

TCU basketball knows its opponent for the upcoming Big 12/ SEC Challenge.

The Frogs will host LSU on Jan. 29 at Schollmaier Arena as part of the annual event between the conferences. This is the first meeting between the programs since 1986.

TCU is 1-3 all-time against LSU in men’s basketball. The Frogs lost games in Fort Worth on Dec. 31, 1947 and Dec. 17, 1960 and in Baton Rouge on Dec. 7, 1961. TCU won the last contest played in Baton Rouge on Nov. 21, 1986.

TCU fell at Missouri 102-98 in overtime in last year’s Big 12/ SEC Challenge. The Frogs lost at Arkansas during the 2019-20 season. TCU did win its game against Florida the last time it hosted the series in 2018-19.

The Frogs are coming off a 12-14 season, the first losing season in Jamie Dixon’s career. LSU, meanwhile, went 19-10 and earned an eight-seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers won their first-round game before falling to Michigan in the Round of 32.

This is the ninth season in which the Big 12 and SEC have played each other. The Big 12 is 44-35 in the all-time series.

Other matchups this year include: Kentucky at Kansas; Tennessee at Texas; Baylor at Alabama; Oklahoma at Auburn; WVU at Arkansas; Oklahoma State at Florida; Mississippi State at Texas Tech; Missouri at Iowa State; and Kansas State at Ole Miss.

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise the contests. Game times and TV designations will be announced when available, according to the Big 12.

