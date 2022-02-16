TCU basketball has its chances late but falls to Iowa State

TCU basketball had three chances for the go-ahead score in the final minute. Then the Frogs had an opportunity for a game-tying score at the buzzer. They failed each time.

That allowed Iowa State to escape with a 54-51 victory over TCU on Tuesday night at Schollmaier Arena.

Trailing 52-51 with less than a minute left, TCU (16-7, 5-6 Big 12) had its opportunities. Francisco Farabello missed a 3-pointer with 54 seconds left, but got his own rebound. That led to a missed jumper by Damion Baugh with 32 seconds left.

After a missed free throw by Iowa State, TCU again had an opportunity. But Chuck O’Bannon missed a 3-pointer with 5 seconds left. Iowa State (17-9, 4-9) knocked down a couple of free throws to cushion its lead to three points and TCU’s Mike Miles’ desperation heave missed.

TCU travels to No. 7 Baylor (21-4, 9-3) on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 11 a.m. in Waco.

